Brockville man Tasered while holding woman, pressing knife against his own throat: police

Brockville police say officers were forced to Taser a man who was threatening to harm himself while refusing to let go of a woman.

Early on Tuesday morning, police received a report of a man holding a knife to his own throat while holding a woman by the arm in Victoria Park.

READ MORE: Man runs off with $20K ring from Brockville jewelry store — police

Police say the man was reportedly shouting at the woman he was holding.

When police arrived, they say the man refused to release the woman, continued to press the knife to his throat and attempted to walk away from the officers while still holding the woman.

As he was trying to leave, one of the officers at the scene Tasered the man and then arrested him.

WATCH: The City of Brockville is looking at new strategies to curb youth crime

The man was charged with possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace and breach of a recognizance of bail.