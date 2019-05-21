Inviting Resilience Conference underway at Trent University

The two-day Inviting Resilience Conference at Trent University is aiming to find ways to make the Peterborough area more resilient against interpersonal violence.

According to the Kawartha Sexual Assault Centre (KSAC), one in three women, one in six men and one in two transgender people will experience a form of sexual violence in their lifetimes.

“Building a resilient Peterborough means building empathy in each one of us,” said Lisa Clarke, KSAC executive director. “We need to listen and hold each other’s stories of the trauma experienced.”

The conference is being put on by KSAC along with Trent University and The Mane Intent, a horse farm in Indian River, Ont., about 15 minutes east of Peterborough.

Around 200 people have registered for the conference, which features activities and workshops as well as guest speakers with expertise in interpersonal violence.

“Two years ago, the community organized a one-day Inviting Resilience workshop event. It was a great success so we’re building on that now and bringing more knowledge and expertise to the community,” said Dr. Kateryna Keefer, chair of the conference and senior psychology lecturer at Trent.

One of the programs that is front and centre at the conference is called Building Internal Resilience Through Horses, an eight-week wellness equine program at The Mane Intent.

The program, which is offered through a referral from KSAC, is open to young women ages 13 to 18 who have experienced family conflict or harm in their homes.

Since its inception in 2017, more than 60 women have gone through the program, which has been extended for another two years after receiving more than $600,000 in grants from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

“The program focuses on a number of themes: boundaries, connections, relationships and building leadership skills,” said Jennifer Garland, owner and program director at The Mane Intent. “The connection between horse and human is about relationship. The horse responds to your nervous system. If you’re really anxious or you’re really calm, the horse will know that.”

The conference wraps up on Wednesday.