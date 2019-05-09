Peterborough man charged with sexual assault, robbery with violence

A Peterborough man is facing charges including sexual assault and robbery with violence following a Tuesday night incident.

Peterborough police say the man and a woman were at a Peterborough apartment when the man allegedly sexually assaulted her and then attempted to steal her laptop computer.

READ MORE: Selwyn man charged with murder as OPP search for victim in Trent Hills

During the altercation, the man reportedly broke a window in the building.

Police were called and after an investigation, arrested the man.

Robert Richard McKerness, 21, of Talwood Drive, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with sexual assault, robbery with violence and mischief under $5,000.

He was held in custody and appeared in court on Wednesday.

WATCH: Peterborough proclaims May as Sexual Assault Awareness/Prevention month