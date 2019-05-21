Osoyoos emergency crews cut open roof to remove driver

Emergency crews were called to a vehicle rollover on Anarchist Mountain near Osoyoos on Monday afternoon.

The rollover on Highway 3 just before 2 p.m. involved a white BMW SUV, which landed on its side, with crews having to cut open the roof. The single, female occupant was extricated and then taken to hospital.

According to the Osoyoos Fire Department, the vehicle was heading east, heading up Anarchist Mountain, when the driver lost control going around a bend. The vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, then wound up rolling onto its roof before coming to a stop on its side.

Fire chief Ryan McCaskill said crews had to cut open the roof to remove the driver. He added that road conditions were fine at the time. In all, three fire trucks were at the scene for approximately a half hour.

The highway was slightly impacted with single-lane, alternating traffic.

