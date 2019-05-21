Crime
South Frontenac man stopped for speeding, impaired driving in Kingston: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police charged a man with speeding and impaired driving on Saturday.

A South Frontenac man has been charged with impaired driving after OPP say officers caught him speeding on a Kingston highway.

On Saturday, May 13 around 11:30 p.m., Frontenac OPP say they stopped a vehicle going almost 50 kilometres per hour over the speed limit on Highway 15 near McFarlane Road.

OPP charged the driver, 24-year-old Matthew McCutcheon-Sherman of South Frontenac, with impaired driving, speeding and allegedly driving without insurance.

The man’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and his vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days. 

He was released on a promise to appear at a Kingston court to answer to his charges.

