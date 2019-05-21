Calgary Transit tests out new mobile ticketing option

Calgary Transit is offering riders of four different routes the opportunity to try paying for and validating their fares using a cellphone.

The new My Fare mobile ticket app will be tested for a 90-day period from late June until late September on the following routes: 4 – Huntington, 38 – Brentwood/Temple, 149 – Point Trotter and 150 – 114 Ave. S.E.

Riders who sign up to have access to the pilot project will be asked to download a test version of the app, and set up an account — including payment information.

READ MORE: Calgary Transit users can now report safety concerns via text

“Calgary Transit is always looking for ways to improve the customer experience, including making paying for transit easier,” Calgary Transit spokesperson Chris Jordan said in a Tuesday news release. “We’ve selected a system for the My Fare app that has been successful in many other cities, and are pleased to be testing it with our riders.”

Feedback from the 90-day pilot will then be used to fine-tune the app.

“This pilot will ensure we are providing the right payment options, in the right way, now and into the future,” Jordan added.

The deadline to sign up for the pilot group is May 29.