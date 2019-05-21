‘Toy Story 4’ trailer: The gang bands together to save Forky

Disney released another trailer for Toy Story 4 on Tuesday, giving viewers a better look at the toys’ new mission.
Woody (Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie.
When Bonnie’s new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.
But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).
After years of being on her own, Bo Peep’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior.
As Woody and Bo Peep realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as toys, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.
Canadian motorcycle star Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) joins the cast to help them get Forky back after he goes missing.
WATCH: Toy Story 4 official trailer
Many fans of the Toy Story franchise took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer.
Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Mark Nielsen (Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up), Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures into theatres on June 20.
Watch the trailer in the video above.Follow @KatieScottNews
