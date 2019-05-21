‘Toy Story 4’ trailer: The gang bands together to save Forky

Disney released another trailer for Toy Story 4 on Tuesday, giving viewers a better look at the toys’ new mission.

Woody (Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie.

When Bonnie’s new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (Tony Hale), declares himself “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy.

But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (Annie Potts).

After years of being on her own, Bo Peep’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior.

As Woody and Bo Peep realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as toys, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Canadian motorcycle star Duke Caboom (Keanu Reeves) joins the cast to help them get Forky back after he goes missing.

Many fans of the Toy Story franchise took to Twitter to discuss the latest trailer.

that one moment with ducky and bunny from the newer toy story 4 trailer pic.twitter.com/6U9Ze5CiMB — ✨𝔍𝔲𝔰𝔱𝔖𝔬𝔪𝔢ℜ𝔞𝔫𝔡𝔬𝔪𝔘𝔰𝔢𝔯💦 (@J_S_R_U_) May 21, 2019

I am so pleased with the restraint that Disney marketing has shown with the Toy Story 4 trailers. That was the last one, and I love that I can say you haven’t seen anything yet. pic.twitter.com/6ACrwtXS1H — Josh Cooley (@CooleyUrFaceOff) May 21, 2019

okay, I'm a lot more excited for Toy Story 4 after seeing the new trailer. — 🌷 Kim 🌷 (@spaceyphoenix) May 21, 2019

*sees toy story 4 trending* do we really need another? do i even need to see this movie? 3 wrapped things up fine as it was, i feel like this is just the disney capitalist machine at work- *sees keanu reeves has a character in this one* pic.twitter.com/SskKMBdUJj — Rachel Carroll (@racncar) May 21, 2019

Call me a child but I’m excited for Toy Story 4 — D (@RealDougFunny_6) May 21, 2019

All the good trailers are dropping today! Duke Caboom is my new favorite. #ToyStory4 https://t.co/6JRRkMeFYD — Tania Lamb (@LolaLambchops) May 21, 2019

DUKE KABOOM IS JOHN WICK https://t.co/FFSHiTmbHI — mr. ⍟ (@RameNitsuga) May 21, 2019

Directed by Josh Cooley (Riley’s First Date?) and produced by Mark Nielsen (Inside Out) and Jonas Rivera (Inside Out, Up), Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story 4 ventures into theatres on June 20.

