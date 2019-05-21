Crime
May 21, 2019 11:35 am

23-year-old Belle Ewart man charged with firearm, drug offences

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

South Simcoe police have charged a man in Innisfil's Belle Ewart neighbourhood following the execution of a search warrant on Friday evening.

A 23-year-old man has been charged with numerous firearm and drug offences after South Simcoe police say officers seized two handguns, drugs and cash from a home in Innisfil’s Belle Ewart neighbourhood on Friday evening.

At about 7:30 p.m., police say officers executed a search warrant and found that the man had a small illegal cannabis grow-op in addition to items that were seized.

According to police, the grow-op was shut down.

The accused was released on a promise to appear in court with many conditions.

The investigation is ongoing.

