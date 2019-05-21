Super Awesome Science Show: The world of barbecue

Summer is here, and for many of us, that means going outside and cooking in the great outdoors. Although there are many ways to prepare food in the open, nothing quite compares to barbecue. On this week’s Super Awesome Science Show, we’re exploring the world of barbecue and learning that it’s much more than a technique for cuisine — it’s a distinct and unique societal culture.

We start the show with Matt Basile. He’s the creator of the Toronto-based street food brand Fidel Gastro’s, although you might best know him for his television show, Rebel Without A Kitchen. He’s been revolutionizing the cooking world for years thanks in part to his love for barbecue. We discuss the science of barbecuing and how different varieties can define different world cultures.

WATCH: Recipe — Italian roast pork and rapini grilled cheese sandwich

When it comes to barbecue, the mind might think of the American South. It’s an integral part of being a southerner, and our next guest has been exploring what this means from a sociological perspective. For the last half-century, John Shelton Reed has been researching the South and how differences in barbecue technique can reveal much about that society.

READ MORE: Grill vs. barbecue — do you know the difference?

In our SASS Class, we focus on the science of being sure your barbecue efforts turn out both delicious and safe. We talk with Jeff Savell, who is one of the world’s experts in meat and barbecue science. We learn that barbecuing may not seem all that difficult, but when you get into the science, it really is worthy of study.

If you enjoy the Super Awesome Science Show, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts, and be sure to tell a friend about the show.

Thanks to you, we’ve won a Canadian Podcast Award for Outstanding Science and Medicine Series. Thank you all very much for helping us keep this show AWESOME!

Contact:

Twitter: @JATetro

Email: thegermguy@gmail.com

Guests:

Matt Basile

Founder and president, Fidel Gastro’s

http://www.fidelgastros.com/home.html

Twitter: @fidelgastros

John Shelton Reed

http://johnshelton.weebly.com/

Jeff Savell

https://animalscience.tamu.edu/people/savell-jeff/

Twitter: @jsavell

