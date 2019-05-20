Confirmed case of measles reported in Edmonton area: AHS

Alberta Health Services came out with a warning Monday after a person with lab-confirmed measles attended a number of public places in Sherwood Park, Edmonton and Nisku over the past couple of weeks.

AHS said a person infected with measles visited several locations between May 9 and 17.

Health officials are warning people who attended the following locations on the following dates that they may have been exposed to the disease.

May 9: Sherwood Park Mall between 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

May 10: Sherwood Park Mall between 3 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

May 11: Sherwood Park Mall between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

May 11: Smile’s Village between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

May 15: Shoppers Drug Mart at 2020 Sherwood Drive between 9 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

May 16: Carmacks Construction in Nisku between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

May 16-17: Strathcona County Health Centre emergency department between May 16 at 8 p.m. and May 17 at 5:30 p.m.

May 17: University of Alberta emergency department between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.



People who visited the above locations and have not received two doses of the MMR vaccine are encouraged to get vaccinated. However, AHS said people who were exposed between May 9 and May 17 are not eligible for the preventative vaccine as it wouldn’t be effective.

In particular, anyone who is pregnant, under one year old or has a weakened immune system and visited the Shoppers Drug Mart, Carmacks Construction, Strathcona County Health Centre or the University Of Alberta Hospital emergency department should contact Health Link at 811 for further assessment. AHS said these people could be eligible for prophylactic medication to prevent measles.

People are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles, which include:

Fever of 38.3 C or higher

Cough, runny nose, red eyes

Red blotchy rash that appears three to seven days after fever starts, starting behind the ears and on the face and spreading down the body to the legs and arms

Measles is a contagious disease that is easily spread through the air. There is no treatment for measles, but it can be prevented through immunization.

Measles vaccines are free in Alberta. Children typically received their first dose of measles vaccine when they are one. The second dose is typically administered between the ages of four and six.

Anyone who is uncertain of their immunization history can call Health Link at 811.