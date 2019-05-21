Victim who died in suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Salmon Arm identified

The mother who died in a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning during a Shuswap camping trip has been identified as Lucy Beaurain.

Beaurain, who’s in her 30s, according to the BC Coroners Service, was camping with friends and family at Salmon Arm’s Sandy Beach Campground for the long weekend.

She was found in her tent Saturday morning with a cooking pot that had wood ash in it, according to police. RCMP believe Beaurain was using it as a source of heat.

Police suspect that Beaurain died from carbon monoxide poisoning. Her daughter, who was also in the tent, was airlifted to hospital in critical condition.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating, but police do not believe the death is suspicious.

