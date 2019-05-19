B.C. pilot, resort owner killed in Honduras plane crash remembered as ‘great person’

A B.C. pilot and resort owner killed in a plane crash in Honduras on Saturday is being remembered as a “great person” who touched several lives in the country.

Several friends and family members have confirmed to Global News that Patrick Forseth was piloting the plane that went down shortly after takeoff in the Roatan area, a popular island destination for tourists to the Central American country.

Four passengers, all of them Americans, were also killed in the crash, according to Associated Press reports citing a U.S. Armed Forces spokesperson.

The Piper Cherokee Six plummeted into the Atlantic shortly after takeoff from Roatan en route to Trujillo, a port city on Honduras’ northern coast.

Edil Mendez, a close friend of Forseth’s, told Global News from Roatan on Sunday that he was devastated by the loss.

“One of the greatest pilots has gone very early,” he said, adding that Forseth was experienced in emergency situations and had helped many people during his time in the country.

“He saved so many lives without asking for payment,” he said. “He was helping so many people in Honduras. He will be really missed here.”

Forseth was also an owner of the Carivida Club Cafe in Trujillo, the restaurant’s manager Raul Trejo confirmed.

“It’s really sad; he was a great person,” Trejo said, adding Forseth had moved to Honduras in 2010 and wanted to “develop the region.”

“He wanted to build something great here,” he said.

In a phone interview with the Canadian Press on Sunday, Jenna Forseth confirmed that her brother was killed in the crash.

Jenna said her brother was “well-loved” in the Trujillo area, saying “the whole town is in mourning.”

A friend of Forseth’s, who did not want his name used, told Global News he had talked to Forseth’s sister Jenna, who confirmed the pilot’s death. The friend said the family was travelling to Trujillo on Sunday.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed earlier on Sunday they were providing consular services to the victim’s family.

—With files from the Canadian Press and the Associated Press