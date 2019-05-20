RCMP close off residential area in Moncton for possibly armed suspect

RCMP in Moncton, N.B., say a police operation that prompted the closure of a residential area of the city for several hours Sunday is over.

The force tweeted late Sunday night that the operation had “concluded” and that the area had been reopened to traffic.

Police said earlier that they had blocked off several roads in the neighbourhood starting around 11:30 a.m. as officers tried to make contact with a man inside a home who may have been armed.

Due to a police operation, sections of Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court in Moncton are blocked. As a precaution, the public is asked to avoid the area. — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 19, 2019

They did not say in their tweet whether any arrests had been made, however, RCMP Sgt. Aurele Pelletier indicated during the afternoon that there was no threat to the public.

Shannon Drive, Evergreen Drive and Sheffield Court

have been re-opened to traffic. The police operation is concluded. The Codiac Regional RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation. #Moncton — RCMP New Brunswick (@RCMPNB) May 20, 2019

Some residents vacated their homes during the operation, which Pelletier stressed was voluntary.