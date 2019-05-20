RCMP close off residential area in Moncton for possibly armed suspect
RCMP in Moncton, N.B., say a police operation that prompted the closure of a residential area of the city for several hours Sunday is over.
The force tweeted late Sunday night that the operation had “concluded” and that the area had been reopened to traffic.
Police said earlier that they had blocked off several roads in the neighbourhood starting around 11:30 a.m. as officers tried to make contact with a man inside a home who may have been armed.
They did not say in their tweet whether any arrests had been made, however, RCMP Sgt. Aurele Pelletier indicated during the afternoon that there was no threat to the public.
Some residents vacated their homes during the operation, which Pelletier stressed was voluntary.
