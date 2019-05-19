Wildfire prompts evacuations, shuts down highway near Edson

RCMP have evacuated several homes near Marlboro, Alta., about 15 kilometres west of Edson, due to a wildfire.
On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police said the wildfire had jumped Highway 16 and was burning on both sides of the road. Several homes were at risk, and residents were being evacuated.
Traffic is being stopped on Highway 16 because of smoke and zero visibility.
According to Alberta Emergency Alert, a reception centre has been set up for evacuees at the Best Western Hotel in Edson. Residents who are being evacuated can check in at the reception centre.
Some residents in Edson were without power Sunday evening due to a tree on a power line, according to Fortis Alberta. The outage began shortly past 7 p.m. and was impacting approximately 2,000 customers.
As of Sunday at 10 a.m., Alberta Wildfire reported five out of control wildfires burning in the province.
