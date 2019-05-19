Canada
May 19, 2019 10:33 pm
Updated: May 19, 2019 10:49 pm

Wildfire prompts evacuations, shuts down highway near Edson

By Reporter  Global News

Traffic was backed up on Highway 16 near Edson on Sunday evening due to a wildfire.

Supplied
A A

RCMP have evacuated several homes near Marlboro, Alta., about 15 kilometres west of Edson, due to a wildfire.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police said the wildfire had jumped Highway 16 and was burning on both sides of the road. Several homes were at risk, and residents were being evacuated.

Traffic is being stopped on Highway 16 because of smoke and zero visibility.

READ MORE: Crews continue to battle out-of-control wildfires in Alberta’s Peace Region

Smoke could be seen near Highway 16 on Sunday evening.

Becky Bayley / Courtesy

According to Alberta Emergency Alert, a reception centre has been set up for evacuees at the Best Western Hotel in Edson. Residents who are being evacuated can check in at the reception centre.

Some residents in Edson were without power Sunday evening due to a tree on a power line, according to Fortis Alberta. The outage began shortly past 7 p.m. and was impacting approximately 2,000 customers.

READ MORE: Wildfire danger ‘extreme’ in Slave Lake: Alberta Wildfire

As of Sunday at 10 a.m., Alberta Wildfire reported five out of control wildfires burning in the province.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
AB wildfire
Alberta Road
Alberta wildfire
Alberta wildfire evacuation
Edson
Edson wildfire
Highway 16
highway 16 closed
Highway 16 traffic
Highway 16 wildfire
Marlborough
Marlborough wildfire
Wildfire

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.