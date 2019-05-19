5 lost hikers rescued in New Brunswick with assistance of search and rescue helicopter
A group of five missing hikers in the area of Welsford, N.B., were located with the assistance of a search and rescue helicopter on Saturday.
New Brunswick RCMP, Emergency Health Services and members of the Welsford Volunteer Fire Department were the first to respond after receiving a call at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Search and rescue teams were called in, and a Cormorant helicopter was deployed from Canadian Forces Base Greenwood in Nova Scotia by Joint Task Force Atlantic.
The helicopter was able to locate the group of five hikers in a wooded area approximately 26 kilometres north of Saint John.
The group was hoisted into the helicopter and then transported to EHS and RCMP crews.
