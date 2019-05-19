Crime
May 19, 2019 2:52 pm

Investigation underway into ‘high-risk’ situation in Moose Jaw

By Online Producer  Global News

Moose Jaw, Regina police cleared two residences in what police are calling a "high-risk" situation Friday.

Dave Parsons / Global News
Moose Jaw police, with assistance from Regina police, K-9 teams, and SWAT cleared two residences in the 1000 block of Ominica Street East Friday night.

Regina Police responded to multiple calls involving firearms and tracked a suspect vehicle to Moose Jaw.

Police are characterizing the incident as “high-risk”, and the matter “dynamic.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Global News reached out to police but as of Sunday morning, there were no further details to be released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600.

