Investigation underway into ‘high-risk’ situation in Moose Jaw

Moose Jaw police, with assistance from Regina police, K-9 teams, and SWAT cleared two residences in the 1000 block of Ominica Street East Friday night.

Regina Police responded to multiple calls involving firearms and tracked a suspect vehicle to Moose Jaw.

Police are characterizing the incident as “high-risk”, and the matter “dynamic.”

The incident is still under investigation.

Global News reached out to police but as of Sunday morning, there were no further details to be released.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or the Moose Jaw Police Service at 306-694-7600.

