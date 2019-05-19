New Brunswick adopts third gender marker for this who identify as non-binary

New Brunswickers who identify as non-binary will soon be able to have that fact reflected on their birth certificates.

The province announced this week that they’ve adopted a third gender marker — (X) — as a non-binary gender identifier for birth certificates.

Service New Brunswick Minister Sherry Wilson said that governments across the country have begun to acknowledge that for many people gender is not easily defined as male or female.

“It is important that we provide people with an option that better reflects their identity. Introducing (X) as an option on birth certificates is reflective of a more inclusive society,” said Wilson, in a press release announcing the decision.

Since November 2017, New Brunswick has allowed for a third gender marker to be used on the province’s driver’s licence.

“The option to now do so on the birth certificate is another progressive step that our government is taking to ensure a more inclusive province,” said Wilson.

The province says that anyone wishing to receive new birth certificates with an updated gender identifier will be able to request them at a Service New Brunswick Centre later this year.

There will be no costs associated with the change.

The federal government adopted measures in August 2017 that allowed people to choose a gender identifier (X) on their passports.