Injured man boards TTC bus in Scarborough: police

Toronto police are working to determine how a man got injured after he boarded a TTC bus in Scarborough claiming he had been shot on Saturday.

Police responded to the call made by a TTC bus driver just after 10 p.m. after they say the man wandered onto a bus in the Dean Park and Sheppard Road area.

Officers said the man told the bus driver that he had been shot, but when emergency crews arrived on scene they determined he did have injuries, but not gunshot wounds.

READ MORE: Two injured after stabbing outside Scarborough plaza: police

Police later concluded the victim had been drinking, and that he had gotten into an altercation with a group of people in a bar in the area. Police said the man then left the bar and may have gotten into another altercation with the same group of people.

The victim was then robbed and then lost consciousness, police said.

When he regained consciousness, officers say he then boarded the TTC bus.

The investigation is ongoing and there are no suspect details at this time.

SHOOTING:

Sheppard Av + Dean Park Rd

**Update**

-Victim had been drinking

-He was robbed on or near a bar in the area

-He lost consciousness and thought he had been shot

-Injuries not life threatening

-Investigators don't believe he was shot

-Search continues for suspects

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2019