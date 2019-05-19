Toronto police looking for fugitive wanted for extradition to the U.S.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for a fraud/identity theft investigation in the United States of America.

The fugitive, 52-year-old Osaruyi Igbinob Enazena, has been charged in Ohio in relation to a complex bank fraud and identity theft investigation.

Investigators said they believe Enazena, who is a Canadian permanent resident originally from Nigeria, is still in Canada and that he has family and friends in the GTA.

Police said Enazena is known to go by several different names including Eric Igbinoba, Osabowven Obika and Igbinoba Osavonwen. They describe him as being 5’9″ and 210 lbs.

According to a police release, Enazena was arrested in February of 2018 on a provisional arrest warrant for extradition to face the charges against him in the U.S. The next month, he was released on bail to live in Brampton.

In July of 2018, police said Enazena attended the Superior Court of Justice in Brampton for his extradition hearing. Police said the judge rejected several defence motions during the court session and advised that he would make his decision after lunch. However, Enanzena failed to return to court after lunch and police say he is currently on the run,

Police reviewed security video which showed Enazena last seen leaving the Brampton Courthouse and walking towards Hurontario Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Jesse Dean, at 416-951-6850, or police at 416-808-5930, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), online at www.222tips.com.