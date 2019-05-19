Two injured after stabbing outside Scarborough plaza: police

Two people are recovering in hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough, Saturday night.

Toronto police were called to a strip plaza in the Eglinton Avenue and Brimley Road area for reports of multiple stab wounds, just before 11 p.m.

Officers said when they arrived on scene they located one victim with serious stab wounds and a second victim with stab wounds that were less severe.

A Toronto police spokesperson later confirmed to Global News that both victims were injured in a fight with each other.

Both victims were transported to hospital in non-life threatening condition.

Police say both individuals have been taken into custody and are awaiting charges.

STABBING:

Eglinton Av + Brimley Rd

**Update**

-Investigation has revealed this to be a fight

-Both combatants stabbed each other

-Both were treated for their injuries

-None of the injuries are life threatening

-Both have been arrested and will be charged

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 19, 2019