Man in hospital after Montreal North shooting

A 27-year-old man is recovering in hospital after a shooting in Montreal-North Saturday night.

A 911 call reporting a man had been shot near the intersection of Paris Avenue and Martial Street was logged at 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they quickly located the victim, who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said the victim was rushed to hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

“The victim is not co-operating with the investigation,” Dubuc said, adding the 27-year-old is known to police.

Dubuc said the shooting was captured on security cameras and police are treating the incident as an attempted murder.

She also said a canine unit assisting in the investigation had discovered an edge weapon in the area. Police believe the weapon is linked to the shooting.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.