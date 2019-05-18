Billboard catches on fire in Times Square

Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames started to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to. A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard’s power off.