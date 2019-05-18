World
May 18, 2019 6:01 pm

Billboard catches on fire in Times Square

By Staff The Associated Press

In this image from video provided by WABC TV, flames shoot from the digital billboard at 3 Times Square in New York City, Saturday, May 18, 2019.

WABC TV via AP
Firefighters have responded to the scene of digital billboard on fire in Times Square.

Flames started to shoot out of the LED billboard just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Fire Department says no injuries have been reported and there was no damage to the building the sign is attached to. A department spokesman says firefighters are working turn the billboard’s power off.

