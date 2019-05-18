Everything must go: Montrealers hunt for bargains at Sainte-Anne convent moving sale

Even things not marked with a price tag were fair game as hundreds of people browsed through the up to 5,000 items for sale at the Sisters of Sainte-Anne convent in Lachine on Saturday.

Hundreds of people are hoping for a bargain as they wait in line for a chance to buy items from the 112-year-old Sisters of Saint-Annes convent garage sale.#MTL pic.twitter.com/WPNscNbETZ — BraydenJaggerHaines (@BraydenJagger) May 18, 2019

Bargain hunters formed a massive line that snaked to the back of the building, waiting to get the chance to purchase miscellaneous items.

Everything from furniture to paintings to cutlery was for sale as the Sisters of Sainte-Anne prepare for their downsizing move.

The 112-year-old convent will be converted to low-income housing, after the nuns gave ownership to the city of Lachine.

At one time, there were more than 300 people living in the convent. Now it’s too big for the remaining 180 nuns, most of whom are over 80 years old.

Hordes of people pushed and squeezed their way through the hallways of the convent some with large statues of religious figures in hand.

“Its very busy and people are grabbing things like crazy,” shopper Heather Daam-Rossi said.

The hope is to get most — if not all — of the items sold to ease the transition, says Sister Celine Dupuis, president of the Sisters of Sainte-Anne Corporation.

“It’s still a surprise to see people are interested in that kind of stuff,” Sister Celine said, adding she’s shocked and happy by the success of the sale.

Larger items such as dressers, tables and desks will be auctioned off online beginning in June.

All proceeds from the sale and auctions will go towards financing future projects.

The nuns, meanwhile, will continue to live on the property in a new, smaller residence which is to be built next to the current one.

The entire project is expected to be completed by 2021.