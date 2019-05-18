Recipe: Zucchini and couscous salad

Ingredients

– 1 red pepper

– 1/2 cup uncooked couscous

– 1/2 cup pine nuts

– 2 medium zucchini, thinly sliced

– 1/2 cup finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes

– 1 cup finely chopped basil

– 1/2 cup finely chopped mint

– 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

– 1/3 cup olive oil

– 1 Tbsp Dijon mustard

– 1 tsp Herbes de Provence

– 1+1/2 tsp salt

– 1 tsp pepper

Method

1. Preheat the oven to broil on high.

2. Line a cookie sheet with foil. Place the oven rack just above the center point of the oven. You don’t want the cookie sheet too close to the broiler.

3. Lay the pepper on its side on the prepared cookie sheet and place under the broiler.

4. Use your tongs to turn the pepper every 5 minutes or so until it is roasted and charred, about 15 minutes.

5. Remove the roasted pepper from the oven, place it in a paper bag, and fold the top to close it. Allow the pepper to steam for about 15 minutes.

6. Remove the pepper from the bag and use a small knife to scrape away the skin.

7. Slice the pepper open, remove the stem and the remaining seeds, and cut into thin slices. Transfer to a large serving bowl.

8. Make the couscous following the package instructions. The 1/2 cup uncooked couscous should produce about 2 cups cooked. Allow to cool.

9. In a small saucepan over medium heat, toast the pine nuts until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer the nuts to a small plate or bowl to cool.

10. Using a sharp knife or a food processor, thinly slice the zucchini into disks.

11. Add the couscous, pine nuts, sliced zucchini, sun-dried tomatoes, basil, and mint to the serving bowl with the peppers. Using a large spoon, toss to combine.

12. In a small bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, mustard, Herbes de Provence, salt, and pepper. Dress the salad and toss to combine.

The dressing can be made a day ahead. Once dressed, the salad can be stored, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

