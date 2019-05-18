Hwy. 400 closed south of Barrie after wheel flies off SUV, hits vehicle travelling in opposite direction: OPP
Ontario Provincial Police say all lanes of Hwy. 400 are closed south of Barrie after a wheel fell off of an SUV and flew into the windshield of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction seriously injuring the driver.
Police said they received a call shortly after 11:30 a.m., for reports of a collision in the area of Hwy. 400 and Hwy. 89.
A police spokesperson said officers determined that a wheel fell off of a white SUV travelling southbound on Hwy. 400 and flew into a vehicle travelling northbound.
The driver of the northbound vehicle was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle.
Police said they are being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.
Traffic is backed up in the area as many people are travelling on Hwy. 400 for the May long weekend.
-More to come.
