Hwy. 400 closed south of Barrie after wheel flies off SUV, hits vehicle travelling in opposite direction: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say all lanes of Hwy. 400 are closed south of Barrie after a wheel fell off of an SUV and flew into the windshield of a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction seriously injuring the driver.

Police said they received a call shortly after 11:30 a.m., for reports of a collision in the area of Hwy. 400 and Hwy. 89.

A police spokesperson said officers determined that a wheel fell off of a white SUV travelling southbound on Hwy. 400 and flew into a vehicle travelling northbound.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was trapped and had to be extracted from the vehicle.

Police said they are being airlifted to a Toronto hospital with critical injuries.

Traffic is backed up in the area as many people are travelling on Hwy. 400 for the May long weekend.

-More to come.