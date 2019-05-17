Injunction granted after Hockey Calgary’s decision to redraw boundaries is challenged

A Calgary judge has granted an injunction that would hit the pause button on Hockey Calgary’s decision to alter hockey association boundaries.

On Friday, a group of hockey associations said its request asking for that decision to be postponed had been granted by the judge.

Danielle Melnyk, a hockey parent and the spokesperson for the group of associations, said they are cautiously optimistic moving forward and hope the decision will lead to a resolution that is beneficial to both parties.

“We feel great,” Melnyk said. “[We’re] happy in the sense that this will open some doors and see if we can find some resolution.

“We’re hoping that this opens some communications and we don’t have to… go back to court.”

The group is upset over Hockey Calgary’s decision to alter association boundaries and reduce the number of minor associations from 14 to 11. Affected associations include the Northwest Warriors, Glenlake and the Calgary Saints.

Melnyk said the move will force some kids out of hockey.

“Some kids might not be playing hockey with these boundary changes,” she said.

“[We just want Hockey Calgary] to hear those points and work with us on finding a resolution and maybe say, ‘We need to stop this process for a year and let it be status quo until we can figure out and remove all those risks and barriers and really have a due process.'”

The court also granted their request for registration for the affected communities to be postponed and that the annual general meeting be non-binding as it relates to the boundaries issues.

Both parties are scheduled back in court on June 21 if nothing is resolved before then.

Global News has requested comment from Hockey Calgary but has not received a response.