5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 17, 2019
A A
Here are five things around the province to do this weekend.
1 — NCT 127 World Tour
May 19, 8 p.m.
Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
nct127.kpopme.com
2 — Day Out with Thomas
May 18-20 and May 25-26
West Coast Railway, Squamish
thomastrainrides.com
3 — Vancouver Comic Arts Festival
May 18-19
Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
vancaf.com
4 — Fort Langley May Day Parade & Fair
May 20
Fort Langley Community Park
maydayfortlangley.com
5 — Creston Valley Blossom Festival
May 17-20
Various venues in Creston Valley
blossomfestival.ca
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.