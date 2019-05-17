5 Things
May 17, 2019 4:38 pm

5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 17, 2019

By Online News Producer  Global News

Here are five things around the province to do this weekend.

1 — NCT 127 World Tour
May 19, 8 p.m.
Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver
nct127.kpopme.com

2 — Day Out with Thomas
May 18-20 and May 25-26
West Coast Railway, Squamish
thomastrainrides.com

3 — Vancouver Comic Arts Festival
May 18-19
Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver
vancaf.com

4 — Fort Langley May Day Parade & Fair
May 20
Fort Langley Community Park
maydayfortlangley.com

5 — Creston Valley Blossom Festival
May 17-20
Various venues in Creston Valley
blossomfestival.ca

