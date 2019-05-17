5 Things to do this weekend: Friday, May 17, 2019

Here are five things around the province to do this weekend.

1 — NCT 127 World Tour

May 19, 8 p.m.

Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver

nct127.kpopme.com

2 — Day Out with Thomas

May 18-20 and May 25-26

West Coast Railway, Squamish

thomastrainrides.com

3 — Vancouver Comic Arts Festival

May 18-19

Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

vancaf.com

4 — Fort Langley May Day Parade & Fair

May 20

Fort Langley Community Park

maydayfortlangley.com

5 — Creston Valley Blossom Festival

May 17-20

Various venues in Creston Valley

blossomfestival.ca