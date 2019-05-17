Light show has returned to Old Post Office in Cambridge

If you are looking for something to do in the tri-cities area this holiday weekend, the digital projection show at the Old Post Office has returned from its winter hiatus.

The city launched the high-tech digital show last summer and it features a choreographed light display which is projected onto the Cambridge building.

Currently, there is a spring-summer theme on display at 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m. (no sound), 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. (no sound) from Thursday through Sunday nights.

In March, the projection show was awarded the silver APEX Award in the Digital Signage Expo in the Public Spaces.