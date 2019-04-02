Cambridge honoured for digital display at Old Post Office

The city of Cambridge was recently honoured for the digital projection show at the Old Post Office.

It was presented with the silver APEX Award in the Digital Signage Expo in the Public Spaces category during a ceremony last week in Las Vegas.

The city launched the high-tech digital show last summer and it features a choreographed light display which is projected onto the building.

🙌🏆 The digital projection show at @IdeaXchng has received international acclaim winning a silver APEX Award at the Digital Signage Expo last week. The award was given for the show's creativity and community impact. Read more: https://t.co/wGnmDkTS31 #cbridge pic.twitter.com/n5AfOz56je — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) April 2, 2019

There were special displays during autumn, Halloween and Christmas.

The light shows are on hiatus at the moment but will be back in action in May.