Cambridge honoured for digital display at Old Post Office
A A
The city of Cambridge was recently honoured for the digital projection show at the Old Post Office.
It was presented with the silver APEX Award in the Digital Signage Expo in the Public Spaces category during a ceremony last week in Las Vegas.
READ MORE: Overnight parking bans lifted in Kitchener and Cambridge
The city launched the high-tech digital show last summer and it features a choreographed light display which is projected onto the building.
There were special displays during autumn, Halloween and Christmas.
The light shows are on hiatus at the moment but will be back in action in May.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.