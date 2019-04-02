Canada
April 2, 2019 4:23 pm

Cambridge honoured for digital display at Old Post Office

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

The light display at the Old Post Office in Galt.

@cityofcambridge / Twitter
A A

The city of Cambridge was recently honoured for the digital projection show at the Old Post Office.

It was presented with the silver APEX Award in the Digital Signage Expo in the Public Spaces category during a ceremony last week in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: Overnight parking bans lifted in Kitchener and Cambridge

The city launched the high-tech digital show last summer and it features a choreographed light display which is projected onto the building.

There were special displays during autumn, Halloween and Christmas.

The light shows are on hiatus at the moment but will be back in action in May.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge
Cambridge news
Idea Exchange
Old Post Office
Old Post Office Cambridge
Old Post office lightshow cambridge

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.