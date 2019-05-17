Traffic
Semi rollover along Trans-Canada Highway southwest of Revelstoke

A semi is on its side, approximately two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap on the Trans-Canada Highway.

A rollover is affecting traffic along a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

A semi is on its side approximately two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap, which is located around 27 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke.

Another view of the semi rollover near Three Valley Gap in B.C.

A Global News viewer says motorists can expect single-lane, alternating traffic while the semi is being recovered.

