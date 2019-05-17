Semi rollover along Trans-Canada Highway southwest of Revelstoke
A rollover is affecting traffic along a section of the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Southern Interior.
A semi is on its side approximately two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap, which is located around 27 kilometres southwest of Revelstoke.
A Global News viewer says motorists can expect single-lane, alternating traffic while the semi is being recovered.
