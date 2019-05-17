Halton police searching for armed robbery suspect

An armed robbery at a gas station in Burlington is under investigation.

READ MORE: Milton teens hospitalized after smoking what they believed to be cannabis

Halton Police say just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a man armed with a knife entered the Petro Canada gas station on Walkers line and stole cash from behind the counter, before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured Chevy Cruze hatchback.

The suspect is described as 45 to 55 years old, standing between 5’10” and 6′ tall, with an average build.

He had a light complexion, with balding red hair, a beard, and hoop earrings in both ears.

READ MORE: 3,800 Georgetown homes impacted by power surge as 2 homes catch on fire

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Stephen Siomra of the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343.