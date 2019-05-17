Crime
May 17, 2019 11:48 am
Updated: May 17, 2019 11:49 am

Halton police searching for armed robbery suspect

By News Anchor  Global News
Halton Police have released the photo of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Burlington.

Halton Police have released the photo of a man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Burlington.

Halton Police
A A

An armed robbery at a gas station in Burlington is under investigation.

READ MORE: Milton teens hospitalized after smoking what they believed to be cannabis

Halton Police say just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a man armed with a knife entered the Petro Canada gas station on Walkers line and stole cash from behind the counter, before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured Chevy Cruze hatchback.

The suspect is described as 45 to 55 years old, standing between 5’10” and 6′ tall, with an average build.

He had a light complexion, with balding red hair, a beard, and hoop earrings in both ears.

READ MORE: 3,800 Georgetown homes impacted by power surge as 2 homes catch on fire

Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Stephen Siomra of the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343.
Report an error
armed robbery suspect halton
Burlington
Crime
Gas Station Robbery
Halton
halton crime
halton ontario crime
halton police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.