Halton police searching for armed robbery suspect
An armed robbery at a gas station in Burlington is under investigation.
Halton Police say just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, a man armed with a knife entered the Petro Canada gas station on Walkers line and stole cash from behind the counter, before fleeing the scene in a dark-coloured Chevy Cruze hatchback.
The suspect is described as 45 to 55 years old, standing between 5’10” and 6′ tall, with an average build.
He had a light complexion, with balding red hair, a beard, and hoop earrings in both ears.
Anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact Det. Stephen Siomra of the Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2343.
