Ottawa-area Liberal MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers set to resign seat at Queen’s Park

Global News has learned Ottawa-Vanier MPP Nathalie Des Rosiers is set to announce she will resign her seat Queen’s Park to pursue a opportunity in the private sector.

The announcement comes just three days after Orleans MPP Marie-France Lalonde announced her intentions to run for Parliament to replace retired general Andrew Leslie in the Ottawa riding he’s vacating after just one term.

“As Liberals we will be sad to see her leave but we know whatever she decides to do she will continue to help people in Ontario,” an Ontario Liberal Party source not authorized to speak publicly told Global News.

“It’s a setback for Liberals to lose potentially two members. It’s disappointing in many ways and a blow to the party as a whole, but we will continue to work for Ontarians.”

Seven Liberal MPPs were elected to the Ontario legislature in the 2018 provincial election.

