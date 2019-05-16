Controlled burn on Tosorontio Tract in Simcoe County postponed

Due to inclement weather, the County of Simcoe has postponed the controlled burn on 100 acres of forest that was supposed to occur Thursday and into Friday.

The controlled fire is supposed to occur at Tosorontio Tract in Simcoe County.

The county says its forestry department is working with its burn professionals to establish another suitable date for the fire and that residents will be notified before any controlled fire proceeds.

