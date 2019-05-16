Goose family nesting at Edmonton hospital garden welcomes 6 goslings

A pair of Canada geese who chose the Royal Alexandra Hospital garden to nest — and who became the subjects of a live “Goose Cam” — have welcomed their new additions.

On May 16, six goslings hatched at the Ted and Lois Hole Healing Garden in the Robbins Pavilion.

While new babies aren’t uncommon at the Edmonton hospital, these ones caused quite the flutter.

“At every table, the conversation begins with ‘Have you heard about the goose family?’” the site’s executive director, Janie Clink, said on May 1.

“It just brightens everyone’s day and it gives us a warm, springtime feeling.”

The incubation period for geese is typically between 28 and 30 days.

The garden was closed since geese can become particularly protective while brooding eggs and caring for goslings.

Staff at the hospital — which is known for its obstetrical and maternal care — voted on names for the goose family.

Alex and Zandra were selected for the parents. The six goslings have been named Albert, George, Louise, Victoria, Maud and Alexander.

The livestream is available to watch 24/7 on the AHS website.