BC Ferries implementing 1.5% fuel surcharge on many routes as of June 1

BC Ferries has announced its fares are going up by 1.5 per cent on June 1 due to the high price of fuel.

The surcharge is independent of the regulatory process that governs fares.

The Crown corporation says the increase will add 25 cents to an adult fare and 85 cents for a vehicle on routes between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island. In addition, a variety of inter-island routes will see a 15-cent increase for adults and a 45-cent hike for vehicles.

For now, the surcharge won’t apply to routes between Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and the Central Coast.

BC Ferries has also added more than 90 extra sailings in anticipation of a busy May long weekend.

For those who make reservations and arrive early but still get caught in ferry traffic, spokeswoman Astrid Braunschmidt says the company is always looking for ways to improve service.

“Some of that involves having a look at our terminals and ways we can improve the flow of traffic and our operations in general. Some of it is about reviewing our fleet,” she said.

Some travellers faced delays during the Easter long weekend.

Braunschmidt says the Victoria Day long weekend is one of the five busiest weekends of the year for BC Ferries.