Suspect in hit-and-run found by RCMP police in Cole Harbour
A 15-year-old female has been located after she struck two parked, unoccupied vehicles on Colby Dr., then left the area on Wednesday.
At approximately 2:30 p.m., a caller reported what happened to police and recorded the make, model and colour of the vehicle, a description of the driver and the direction of travel.
Members used the description given by the caller to locate the suspect driving on Greenwich Dr., in Cole Harbour, and initiated a traffic stop. The driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was arrested without incident.
Police determined that the suspect did not have a valid driver’s licence and had taken the vehicle she was driving without consent.
She was released into her parents’ custody and charges are pending.
