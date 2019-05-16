Significant seeding progress made in Saskatchewan

Farmers have over a third of seeding complete, but crops are slow to emerge, according to the latest crop report.

Saskatchewan Agriculture reported Thursday that 38 per cent of the crop is in the ground, ahead of the five-year average of 31 per cent.

Seeding is furthest along in the southeast regions, at 53 per cent, with 52 per cent completed in the southwest.

Cool conditions are slowing crop growth and winter wheat assessments continue as temperatures rise and fields green up, officials said.

Most areas of the province received rain in the past week, according to the crop report, with the Nipawin area receiving 21 millimetres.

Precipitation is still needed in most regions to ease dry conditions.

Cropland topsoil is rated at one per cent surplus, 52 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and seven per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil are rated at 46 per cent adequate, 40 per cent short, and 14 per cent very short.

Hay and pasture growth has been slow due to little rainfall and cool temperatures, according to the crop report.

