New rural trespassing law passes in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan’s legislation to overhaul rural trespassing rules received its third and final reading in the legislature Wednesday. If it receives Royal Assent when the house adjourns May 16, it will become law.

Essentially, the legislation makes it so people who are looking to access privately owned rural land will first have to get permission from the landowner. Previously, it was the responsibility of rural landowners to put up fences, posts, or have “no trespassing” signs on their land.

“This legislation strikes the right balance between rural landowners and those wishing to access rural property for recreational purposes,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said in a statement.

“We believe this legislation will promote communication with rural landowners, while still giving Saskatchewan people the opportunity to take advantage of our beautiful rural landscapes for outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, and hiking.”

This legislation has been well received by groups like the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM), but it has not been without controversy.

Indigenous groups, like the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), said the legislation would infringe on treaty rights to hunt and have discussed a legal challenge.

Morgan said this legislation would not cross treaty hunting rights because those only apply to private land, not Crown land.

The Saskatchewan Wildlife Federation has also raised concern on how this legislation may affect hunting practices. They said more rural land is owned by numbered companies and absentee owners, making it increasingly difficult to track down a landowner for the purposes of tracking animals.

On this issue, Morgan said it is common practice for hunters to get prior permission already so these new rules should not change too much.

