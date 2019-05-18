What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day

With the Victoria Day long weekend here, many businesses will operating on different hours to mark the holiday.

Here’s a quick guide for what’s open and closed May 20, 2019.

Errands:

All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.

Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are open

Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place

Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail

The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

Shopping:

Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Attractions and recreation:

Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed

City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Full schedule here.

City owned golf courses: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.