What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day
A A
With the Victoria Day long weekend here, many businesses will operating on different hours to mark the holiday.
Here’s a quick guide for what’s open and closed May 20, 2019.
Errands:
- All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
- Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are open
- Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place
- Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
- The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7
Transportation:
Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.
READ MORE: Lives changed forever: Winnipeg family deals with the aftermath of a fatal crash
Shopping:
- Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
READ MORE: CMHR offering two-day summer tickets
Attractions and recreation:
- Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed
- City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Full schedule here.
- City owned golf courses: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.