Long Weekend
May 18, 2019 6:00 am

What’s open and closed in Winnipeg on Victoria Day

By Writer / Producer  Global News

Businesses around Winnipeg will have various hours for Victoria Day.

Sharon Pfeifer / Global News
A A

With the Victoria Day long weekend here, many businesses will operating on different hours to mark the holiday.

Here’s a quick guide for what’s open and closed May 20, 2019.

Errands:

  • All City of Winnipeg civic offices are closed.
  • Provincial offices are closed, most federal buildings are open
  • Garbage and recycling collection will be taking place
  • Canada Post will be closed and will not deliver mail
  • The city’s help line, 311, will be available 24/7

Transportation:

Winnipeg Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule.

READ MORE: Lives changed forever: Winnipeg family deals with the aftermath of a fatal crash

Shopping:

  • Kildonan Place: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Polo Park: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Garden City Shopping Centre: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • St. Vital Mall: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Outlet Collection Winnipeg: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Grant Park Shopping Centre: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Most grocery stores and big-box stores are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Most Manitoba Liquor Marts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

READ MORE: CMHR offering two-day summer tickets

Attractions and recreation:

  • Pam Am Pool: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Margaret Grant Pool: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Other City of Winnipeg pools are closed
  • City of Winnipeg Libraries: Select locations open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Full schedule here.
  • City owned golf courses: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Canadian Museum for Human Rights: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Museum: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Assiniboine Park Zoo: 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Manitoba Children’s Museum: 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Golf Courses
Long Weekend
May Long Weekend
open and closed
Pools
Victoria Day
Winnipeg open and closed

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.