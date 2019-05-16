Canada
May 16, 2019 11:03 am
Updated: May 16, 2019 11:07 am

Bank of Canada flags climate change as ‘vulnerability’ in annual report card

By Staff The Canadian Press

People hold up signs demanding action on climate change during a demonstration in Montreal, Saturday, December 8, 2018.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A A

The Bank of Canada is highlighting its growing concerns about the challenges of climate change for the economy and the financial system.

READ MORE: What is a climate emergency? Liberals, NDP table duelling motions on climate change

Story continues below

For the first time, the central bank’s financial system health report is flagging climate change as an important vulnerability along with its long-running worries about household debt and apprehension about the housing market.

The assessment is part of the Bank of Canada’s annual report card that explores key weak spots and risks surrounding the stability of the financial system.

The bank says climate-change risks – including extreme weather events and the complex shift to a lower-carbon economy – is now being incorporated into its research.

READ MORE: How climate change could make your food less safe to eat

The report says the transition to the greener economy will likely lead to difficult adjustments for carbon-intensive sectors, such as oil and gas, and could expose insurance companies, banks and asset managers to more risks.

In addition to climate change, the report is also underlining the emerging vulnerability of rising corporate debt levels, some of which is of a lower quality.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Bank of Canada
bank of canada climate change
Canada bank
Climate Change
environment vs economy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.