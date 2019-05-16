‘Survivor’ finale: Historic ending crowns controversial winner

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read ahead if you have not watched Wednesday night’s Survivor finale

After 39 days of fierce challenges, Survivor: Edge of Extinction crowned a winner but fans have mixed emotions.

Survivor: Edge of Extinction tested the castaways but it all came down to the final three who were able to outplay the rest of the group.

The final three was made up of Chris Underwood, Julie Rosenberg and Gavin Whitson.

Survivor host Jeff Probst unveiled the final votes from the jury during the live finale on Wednesday night, and fans of the hit survival show were on the edge of their seats.

Underwood was announced as the winner of Season 38.

Underwood was voted out early in the season and had to endure almost a month on the isolated Edge of Extinction. He won his way back into the finale episode and went on to win the $1 million.

Underwood then won the final immunity challenge. After securing his spot in the final three, Underwood shocked everyone and gave his immunity away to go against Rick Devens in a fire-making challenge.

This was the first time anyone has ever given up their immunity to compete in the fire-making contest but Devens was ultimately eliminated after Underwood took him out.

After Devens was eliminated, Probst read the votes and announced Underwood as the winner.

This is the first time in Survivor history that someone won after being voted out and many fans were not happy with the final result, including singer Sia.

She donated $15,000 to Joe Anglim for cutting his hair for charity, $15,000 to Aurora McCreary for making it through foster care, and $100,000 to Devens because he played a “killer game.”

Hey @janglim21 if you cut your hair off and donate it to a children's cancer wig making charity I'll give you 15k — sia (@Sia) May 16, 2019

Hey @AuroraMcCreary I'm giving you ,15k just for making it through foster care. I love you, keep going! — sia (@Sia) May 16, 2019

Some fans of the show were excited about the way the finale played out.

I'm still coming down from that wild #Survivor finale. One of my favorite finales ever. Every moment was a complete WTF moment. And the end came down to a discussion of what #Survivor is. Prompting a passionate discussion in the fandom of what Survivor is. So cool. — Stephen Fishbach (@stephenfishbach) May 16, 2019

Rick won $100,00 and a job? And more than likely will be returning for another season? I'm completely fine with this outcome. #Survivor — jaz 🌺 (@JazmineMPerez) May 16, 2019

Chris deserved to win. He played hard with the hand he was given. He used the Edge of Extinction to his advantage and capitalized beautifully. Don’t hate the player, hate the game. #Survivor — Let's Talk Game (@LetsTalkGame_) May 16, 2019

Others wished the end result was different.

The fact Rick Devens played the best game possible & was beaten last minute by someone I didn’t even know existed until today really hurts my heart #Survivor pic.twitter.com/a4h4ZDprHX — Juliet 🌻 (@julietjuju3) May 16, 2019

I will forever adore #Survivor, but I truly miss the show I fell in love with so many years ago. A show that valued social bonds and strategy over “big moves” and twists. Big moves are a sign of weakness in the game; truly great players should never have to make them. — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) May 16, 2019

I just finished watching the show formerly known as #Survivor. That's all. — Chrissy Hofbeck (@TheRealChrissyH) May 16, 2019

Me going to bed after that #Survivor finale pic.twitter.com/kLs0OsDmed — Katie (@Frazzle_Rocks) May 16, 2019

Gabon: "I'm the king of the trainwreck #Survivor seasons!!" 💥🚂

Edge of Extinction: pic.twitter.com/JoVU2sgl1o — Peridiam (@BillyGiese) May 16, 2019

Im not even a Devins fan, but I've never been more upset at a #SurvivorFinale, EoE is the worst idea they've had in a long time, no way should someone who basically didn't play the game at all be in the final 3 @survivorcbs — nick (@NHTypes) May 16, 2019

Rick Devens is the star of the season! PERIOD!! No matter who wins tonight. #SurvivorFinale #Survivor pic.twitter.com/F2kYilnZLo — Keisha (@KeishaMonae5921) May 16, 2019

We all know that he should have won Survivor right!!!!! #Survivor #SurvivorFinale pic.twitter.com/3qUPArqHAI — amber mckinney (@ambermc06741221) May 16, 2019

For the first time in 38 seasons, I have turned off the #Survivor finale because what is even the point of a social game if the entire endgame is nothing but a scavenger hunt? It’s just not interesting. — Brian Corridan (@BriCorridan) May 16, 2019

#Survivor finale recap:

Devens: Winner who doesn’t win

Gavin: final 3…has said 3 words entire show

Julie: this seasons Aladdin riding coat tails like a magic carpet

Chris: Used a cheat code to skip game and go right into final 3… pic.twitter.com/oAdIWhiy38 — Smith (@GuerrillaSmith) May 16, 2019

Not one but TWO fake idols played in the final 5. 😂 #SurvivorFinale pic.twitter.com/NIMGvZxwbo — Zack (@_czack96) May 16, 2019

According to E! News, Season 39 of Survivor will be called “Island of the Idols,” and will feature previous winners Sandra and Boston Rob living together on their own island and serving as mentors to a group of new players, like a “Survivor bootcamp, where every visit is a dance with danger.”