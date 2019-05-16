‘Survivor’ finale: Historic ending crowns controversial winner

SPOILER ALERT: Don’t read ahead if you have not watched Wednesday night’s Survivor finale
After 39 days of fierce challenges, Survivor: Edge of Extinction crowned a winner but fans have mixed emotions.
Survivor: Edge of Extinction tested the castaways but it all came down to the final three who were able to outplay the rest of the group.
The final three was made up of Chris Underwood, Julie Rosenberg and Gavin Whitson.
Survivor host Jeff Probst unveiled the final votes from the jury during the live finale on Wednesday night, and fans of the hit survival show were on the edge of their seats.
Underwood was announced as the winner of Season 38.
Underwood was voted out early in the season and had to endure almost a month on the isolated Edge of Extinction. He won his way back into the finale episode and went on to win the $1 million.
Underwood then won the final immunity challenge. After securing his spot in the final three, Underwood shocked everyone and gave his immunity away to go against Rick Devens in a fire-making challenge.
This was the first time anyone has ever given up their immunity to compete in the fire-making contest but Devens was ultimately eliminated after Underwood took him out.
After Devens was eliminated, Probst read the votes and announced Underwood as the winner.
This is the first time in Survivor history that someone won after being voted out and many fans were not happy with the final result, including singer Sia.
She donated $15,000 to Joe Anglim for cutting his hair for charity, $15,000 to Aurora McCreary for making it through foster care, and $100,000 to Devens because he played a “killer game.”
Some fans of the show were excited about the way the finale played out.
Others wished the end result was different.
According to E! News, Season 39 of Survivor will be called “Island of the Idols,” and will feature previous winners Sandra and Boston Rob living together on their own island and serving as mentors to a group of new players, like a “Survivor bootcamp, where every visit is a dance with danger.”Follow @KatieScottNews
