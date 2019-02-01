Entertainment
February 1, 2019 3:41 pm
Updated: February 1, 2019 3:59 pm

‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ cast revealed

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: 'ET Canada' on the set of 'Survivor: Edge of Extinction'

A A

Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the 38th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Feb. 20 with 14 new players and four fan-favourite returnees.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, each individual that is voted out of the game will have the choice to leave or get back in the game.

Story continues below

Edge of Extinction is a new twist,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s two elements to it. There’s the spiritual and there’s the gameplay. The gameplay is — you don’t know this, it’s a secret — but when you’re voted out, you’re going to leave Tribal and walk around the corner and finally come to this lighted torch with a signpost. And the signpost will say, ‘You have a decision to make. If you’re done playing and you want your adventure to end, keep walking. If, however, you want a chance to get back in the game, take the torch and get in the boat.’ That’s all you know.”

READ MORE: On the Radar: Our February entertainment picks

Take a look at the full list of cast members below.

Wendy Diaz

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 25
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, California
Occupation: Small Business Owner

Dan (The Wardog) DaSilva

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 38
Hometown: Ossining, New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Law Student/Former Military

Aurora McCreary

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 32
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Divorce Lawyer

Chris Underwood

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 25
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina
Occupation: District Sales Manager

Lauren O’Connell

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 21
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: Student at Baylor University

Keith Sowell

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 19
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Pre-Med Student

Julie Rosenberg

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 46
Hometown: Baltimore
Current Residence: New York
Occupation: Toymaker

Gavin Whitson

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 23
Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee
Current Residence: Erwin, Tennessee
Occupation: YMCA Program Director

Julia Carter

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 24
Hometown: Hazleton, Pennsylvania
Current Residence: Bethesda, Maryland
Occupation: Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 34
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Livermore, California
Occupation: Firefighter

Reem Daly

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 46
Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia
Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia
Occupation: Sales

Rick Devens

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 33
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
Current Residence: Macon, Georgia
Occupation: Morning News Anchor

Victoria Baamonde

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment

Age: 23
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current Residence: Bronx, New York
Occupation: Waitress

Ron Clark

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Age: 46
Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Kelley Wentworth

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Age: 31
Hometown: Ephrata, Washington
Current Residence: Seattle
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: San Juan del Sur, Cambodia — Second Chance

David Wright

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Age: 44
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, California
Occupation: Television Writer
Previous Seasons: Millennials vs Gen-X

Aubry Bracco

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Age: 32
Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Joe Anglim

Photo: Timothy Kuratek/CBS Entertainment

Age: 29
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Occupation: Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Cambodia — Second Chance

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
new cast survivor
new survivor
new survivor season
survivor
survivor cast
survivor edge of extinction
survivor global
survivor new cast
survivor season 38
survivor season 38 cast

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.