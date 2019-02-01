‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ cast revealed

Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the 38th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Feb. 20 with 14 new players and four fan-favourite returnees.
Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, each individual that is voted out of the game will have the choice to leave or get back in the game.
“Edge of Extinction is a new twist,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s two elements to it. There’s the spiritual and there’s the gameplay. The gameplay is — you don’t know this, it’s a secret — but when you’re voted out, you’re going to leave Tribal and walk around the corner and finally come to this lighted torch with a signpost. And the signpost will say, ‘You have a decision to make. If you’re done playing and you want your adventure to end, keep walking. If, however, you want a chance to get back in the game, take the torch and get in the boat.’ That’s all you know.”
READ MORE: On the Radar: Our February entertainment picks
Take a look at the full list of cast members below.
Age: 25
Hometown: Los Angeles
Current Residence: Bell, California
Occupation: Small Business Owner
Age: 38
Hometown: Ossining, New York
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Law Student/Former Military
Age: 32
Hometown: Pensacola, Florida
Current Residence: Orlando, Florida
Occupation: Divorce Lawyer
Age: 25
Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina
Occupation: District Sales Manager
Age: 21
Hometown: Bakersfield, California
Current Residence: Waco, Texas
Occupation: Student at Baylor University
Age: 19
Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina
Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina
Occupation: Pre-Med Student
Age: 46
Hometown: Baltimore
Current Residence: New York
Occupation: Toymaker
Age: 23
Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee
Current Residence: Erwin, Tennessee
Occupation: YMCA Program Director
Age: 24
Hometown: Hazleton, Pennsylvania
Current Residence: Bethesda, Maryland
Occupation: Medical Assistant
Age: 34
Hometown: Chicago
Current Residence: Livermore, California
Occupation: Firefighter
Age: 46
Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia
Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia
Occupation: Sales
Age: 33
Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia
Current Residence: Macon, Georgia
Occupation: Morning News Anchor
Age: 23
Hometown: Bronx, New York
Current Residence: Bronx, New York
Occupation: Waitress
Age: 46
Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina
Current Residence: Atlanta
Occupation: Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Age: 31
Hometown: Ephrata, Washington
Current Residence: Seattle
Occupation: Marketing Manager
Previous Seasons: San Juan del Sur, Cambodia — Second Chance
Age: 44
Hometown: Philadelphia
Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, California
Occupation: Television Writer
Previous Seasons: Millennials vs Gen-X
Age: 32
Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire
Current Residence: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing Director
Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Age: 29
Hometown: Chandler, Arizona
Current Residence: Ogden, Utah
Occupation: Multimedia Artist
Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Cambodia — Second Chance
—
Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.