‘Survivor: Edge of Extinction’ cast revealed

Survivor: Edge of Extinction, the 38th season of the veteran competition series, premieres on Feb. 20 with 14 new players and four fan-favourite returnees.

Host and executive producer Jeff Probst revealed that this season, each individual that is voted out of the game will have the choice to leave or get back in the game.

“Edge of Extinction is a new twist,” Probst told Entertainment Weekly. “There’s two elements to it. There’s the spiritual and there’s the gameplay. The gameplay is — you don’t know this, it’s a secret — but when you’re voted out, you’re going to leave Tribal and walk around the corner and finally come to this lighted torch with a signpost. And the signpost will say, ‘You have a decision to make. If you’re done playing and you want your adventure to end, keep walking. If, however, you want a chance to get back in the game, take the torch and get in the boat.’ That’s all you know.”

Take a look at the full list of cast members below.

Wendy Diaz

Age: 25

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Bell, California

Occupation: Small Business Owner

Dan (The Wardog) DaSilva

Age: 38

Hometown: Ossining, New York

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Law Student/Former Military

Aurora McCreary

Age: 32

Hometown: Pensacola, Florida

Current Residence: Orlando, Florida

Occupation: Divorce Lawyer

Chris Underwood

Age: 25

Hometown: Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Current Residence: Greenville, South Carolina

Occupation: District Sales Manager

Lauren O’Connell

Age: 21

Hometown: Bakersfield, California

Current Residence: Waco, Texas

Occupation: Student at Baylor University

Keith Sowell

Age: 19

Hometown: Fayetteville, North Carolina

Current Residence: Durham, North Carolina

Occupation: Pre-Med Student

Julie Rosenberg

Age: 46

Hometown: Baltimore

Current Residence: New York

Occupation: Toymaker

Gavin Whitson

Age: 23

Hometown: Erwin, Tennessee

Current Residence: Erwin, Tennessee

Occupation: YMCA Program Director

Julia Carter

Age: 24

Hometown: Hazleton, Pennsylvania

Current Residence: Bethesda, Maryland

Occupation: Medical Assistant

Eric Hafemann

Age: 34

Hometown: Chicago

Current Residence: Livermore, California

Occupation: Firefighter

Reem Daly

Age: 46

Hometown: Fairfax, Virginia

Current Residence: Ashburn, Virginia

Occupation: Sales

Rick Devens

Age: 33

Hometown: Blacksburg, Virginia

Current Residence: Macon, Georgia

Occupation: Morning News Anchor

Victoria Baamonde

Age: 23

Hometown: Bronx, New York

Current Residence: Bronx, New York

Occupation: Waitress

Ron Clark

Age: 46

Hometown: Chocowinity, North Carolina

Current Residence: Atlanta

Occupation: Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Kelley Wentworth

Age: 31

Hometown: Ephrata, Washington

Current Residence: Seattle

Occupation: Marketing Manager

Previous Seasons: San Juan del Sur, Cambodia — Second Chance

David Wright

Age: 44

Hometown: Philadelphia

Current Residence: Sherman Oaks, California

Occupation: Television Writer

Previous Seasons: Millennials vs Gen-X

Aubry Bracco

Age: 32

Hometown: Hampton Falls, New Hampshire

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing Director

Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Joe Anglim

Age: 29

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Current Residence: Ogden, Utah

Occupation: Multimedia Artist

Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Cambodia — Second Chance

—

Survivor: Edge of Extinction premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.