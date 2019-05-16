Canada
May 16, 2019 7:54 am

Voters head to the polls in Newfoundland and Labrador after ‘non-campaign’

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dwight Ball, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, arrives to appear as a witness at a Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources in the Senate of Canada Building in Ottawa on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
A A

Voters in Newfoundland and Labrador head to the polls today to decide the fate of Premier Dwight Ball’s Liberal government after an election campaign that focused on two leaders – neither of whom is particularly well-liked by the public.

READ MORE: Newfoundland and Labrador wraps cautious election campaign

Story continues below

Recent polls have suggested the Liberals, who are seeking a second term in office, were locked in a tight race with the Progressive Conservatives, led by lawyer Ches Crosbie – son of former federal cabinet minister John Crosbie.

Though no government in Newfoundland and Labrador has served less than three consecutive terms, the Liberals are all too aware that a recent string of provincial elections have turfed the incumbents.

Since last June, five governments have been voted out of office, four of them Liberal administrations.

READ MORE: Politicians address challenge of making N.L. feel like home for newcomers

The Liberals in Newfoundland and Labrador have been struggling to deal with a stalled economy, a massive debt and a leader who hasn’t really clicked with the electorate.

However, Crosbie’s Tories have plenty of political baggage to deal with now that they are being blamed for the multibillion-dollar debacle that is the Muskrat Falls hydroelectric project.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Dwight Ball
John Crosbie
Liberal Party
Liberals
Newfoundland
Newfoundland and Labrador
Premier Dwight Ball

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.