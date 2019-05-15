Crime
May 15, 2019 11:32 pm
Updated: May 16, 2019 7:49 am

Police investigate suspicious death near northwestern edge of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police officers taped off a large part of a field on the city's northwestern outskirts Wednesday night. May 15, 2019.

Eric Beck, Global News
A A

Edmonton police officers taped off a large part of a field on the city’s northwestern outskirts Wednesday night as homicide detectives investigated a suspicious death, a spokesperson for the police force said.

The scene that included a white tarp on the ground as well as a pickup truck with the driver’s door wide open.

The law enforcement presence, which included three police vehicles, could be seen near Yellowhead Trail by the 184 Street overpass at about 9 p.m.

“The investigation is currently in its preliminary stages and no further details are available at this time,” police said in a news release.

Edmonton police officers taped off a large part of a field on the city’s northwestern outskirts Wednesday night. May 15, 2019.

Eric Beck/ Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
184 Street
Crime
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Northwest Edmonton police scene
Police scene in northwest Edmonton
Suspicious Death
Yellowhead Trail

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.