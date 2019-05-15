Police investigate suspicious death near northwestern edge of Edmonton

Edmonton police officers taped off a large part of a field on the city’s northwestern outskirts Wednesday night as homicide detectives investigated a suspicious death, a spokesperson for the police force said.
The scene that included a white tarp on the ground as well as a pickup truck with the driver’s door wide open.
The law enforcement presence, which included three police vehicles, could be seen near Yellowhead Trail by the 184 Street overpass at about 9 p.m.
“The investigation is currently in its preliminary stages and no further details are available at this time,” police said in a news release.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.