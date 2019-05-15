City of Barrie reschedules annual spring waterfront cleanup

The City of Barrie rescheduled its annual spring waterfront cleanup event to Saturday, May 25, at the Centennial Park and Beach main pavilion area.

The cleanup, which usually takes place in April, was postponed due to inclement weather.

No registration is required for this event, which will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The city’s 2019 spring cleaning campaign has collected 4.95 tonnes of garbage so far from city schoolyards, parks, trails and business areas.

According to the City of Barrie, 40 local elementary and high schools participated in the school cleanup event and over 300 people from local businesses participated in the corporate cleanup.

Over 200 Barrie residents also took part in local neighbourhood cleanups, the city says.

