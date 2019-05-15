May long weekend in Regina: Everything you need to know

The Queen City will honour Queen Victoria’s birthday once again.

May long weekend runs May 18-20, and there’s lots to do in Regina.

Cathedral Village Arts Festival begins Monday, May 20 and runs until May 25. The street fair takes place throughout Regina’s Cathedral neighbourhood and features performing, visual and literary arts, crafts, and performances.

The Saskatchewan Highland Games takes place May 18 – 19 at Victoria Park. The Scottish and Celtic event is host to Pipers, drummers, dancers, heavy event athletes, and enthusiasts from all over Western Canada.

The Regina Farmer’s Market will be at the City Square Plaza, and the Centennial Market will be at 1230 Broad Street.

Service hours for Victoria Day

Civic Offices: Closed

Landfill: Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Entry gates close at 6:45 p.m.

Garbage Collection: Garbage will be picked up as usual.

Recycling: Recycling will be picked up as usual.

Regina Transit: Service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules.

Information Centre and RideLine: Closed.

Paratransit Service: Operating holiday schedule from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: Gates open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Office closed.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre / Art Gallery of Regina: Open 12 to 4 p.m. for a free public open-house.

North West Leisure Centre: Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: Open 12 to 6 p.m.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre): Open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parking Meters: Meters not in effect.

Camping?

As this is the first May long weekend in which recreational cannabis use is legal, the province has issued a statement on its use while camping.

There is an alcohol and cannabis ban applied to all campgrounds and picnic areas within provincial parks and recreation sites. The ban is also in effect at several regional parks.

For more information on the alcohol and cannabis ban, visit www.saskparks.com.

The City of Regina is also urging residents who camp outside the province not to bring firewood into Saskatchewan to prevent Emerald Ash Borer Beetles from killing and harming Ash trees.

If you go camping outside of the province during the #maylongweekend, do not bring back firewood. You could also be transporting the Emerald Ash Borer Beetle, an invasive species making its way across Canada – killing millions of Ash trees. #yqr pic.twitter.com/YPvKaSN0i1 — City of Regina (@CityofRegina) May 15, 2019

The city also urges fire safety during the long weekend. You can find more about fire regulations and safety here.