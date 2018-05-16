What’s open and closed in Regina on Victoria Day

As people are getting ready to enjoy the Victoria Day long weekend, here is a list of what is open and closed on Monday, May 21.

City Hall: closed.

Landfill: open between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Garbage, yard & food waste and recycling collection: collection will take place as scheduled.

Regina Transit: service provided using the Sunday routes and schedules. Information Centre and RideLine closed.

Paratransit Services: operating holiday schedule from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Riverside Memorial Park and Regina Cemeteries: closed, gates open from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Neil Balkwill Civic Arts Centre / Art Gallery of Regina: open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. for a free public Open House.

North West Leisure Centre: open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sandra Schmirler Leisure Centre: open from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Regina Sportplex (Fieldhouse and Lawson Aquatic Centre): open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Parking Meters: meters not in effect.