May 16, 2019 2:30 pm
Updated: May 16, 2019 2:32 pm

Victoria Day hours for Saskatoon civic services

Here are the civic services, facilities hours and closures for the City of Saskatoon for Victoria Day, Monday, May 20, 2019.

City Hall: Closed.

Pay parking stations: Payment is not required, however, vehicles must be moved within the time period shown on meters.

Municipal impound lot: No vehicles will be released to the public.

Saskatoon Public Library: All locations closed.

Landfill: Open between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. CT.

Compost depots: Open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the west depot and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the east depot.

Garbage, yard & food waste and recycling collection: Collection will take place as scheduled.

Civic Conservatory: Closed for renovations.

Remai Modern: Open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Transit: Operating on holiday service. The customer service centre will be closed to walk-in customers. Phone lines will be staffed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Access Transit: Operating on holiday service from 8:15 a.m. to 11 p.m. Trips must be booked in advance as per normal procedures. Customers are reminded that subscriptions do not apply on statutory holidays.

Saskatoon Forestry Farm Park & Zoo: Open regular hours – zoo from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The park will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Golf courses: Regular hours of operation.

Nutrien Playland at Kinsmen Park: Open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cosmo Civic Centre: Closed.

Harry Bailey Aquatic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes are cancelled.

Lakewood Civic Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. All fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.

Lawson Civic Centre: Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saskatoon Field House: Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Zumba holiday class is 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All other fitness classes and child minding are cancelled.

Shaw Centre: Open from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Child minding and fitness classes are cancelled.

Terry Fox Track: Closed.

