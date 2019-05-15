Saskatchewan weather outlook: dry May long weekend on the way

Much needed rain rolls out, making way for a mostly dry May long weekend.

Weather forecast

Wednesday

Regina saw the warmest morning of the year so far Wednesday morning with temperatures only dipping back to 10 C under mostly cloudy skies.

Saskatoon saw the mercury slip back to 8 C to start the day with rain rolling through both cities during the morning as a system slides into the province.

Showers with the risk of a thunderstorm lingers into the afternoon as both cities aim for an afternoon high in the upper teens with gusty northwesterly winds of 40 gusting to 60 km/h.

Wednesday night

The wind and rain will ease Wednesday evening and skies clear out overnight as temperatures fall toward the freezing mark into the early morning hours.

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies return across the region to start the day on Thursday clouds rolling back into Regina during the day.

The effects of the cold front will be felt during the day with afternoon highs knocked back to around 14 C in both cities.

Friday

The work week will end off with some sunny breaks to start in Saskatoon and mostly cloudy skies sliding in across the province during the day.

Breezy winds will return on Friday with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h at times as afternoon highs return to the mid-teens.

May long weekend outlook

The much-needed rain that was earlier anticipated for May long weekend appears as though it will be confined to extreme southern Saskatchewan right through Monday.

There is only a slight chance of showers in Regina on Victoria Day with partly-to-mostly cloudy skies in the city and partly-to-mostly sunny skies in Saskatoon all weekend as daytime highs settle into the mid-teens.

