Trent-Severn Waterway navigation season delayed until May 24: Parks Canada

High water flows throughout the Trent-Severn Waterway have delayed the opening of the navigation season by at least a week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Parks Canada announced that due to unsafe boating conditions, boaters will not be able to use the waterway until Friday, May 24. The season was previously expected to open on Friday, May 17.

Parks Canada says above-normal snowpack in some areas and significant precipitation system-wide have resulted in “extreme” high water levels and flows.

Until May 24, the waterway will remain closed to all boat traffic, and Parks Canada says all forms of water-based activities are discouraged. The 386-kilometre-long canal route connects Lake Ontario at Trenton to the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron at Port Severn.

Due to unsafe boating conditions, Parks Canada is delaying the start of the Trent-Severn 2019 navigation season until Fri. May 24, 2019. More info about the Waterway: https://t.co/qI5VJPjUBk, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @TrentSevernNHS. Boater info: @TSWBoaterInfo. pic.twitter.com/GvoVZDE676 — Trent Lakes (@TrentLakesOnt) May 15, 2019

“This closure will ensure boater safety and help to mitigate shoreline erosion and property damage experienced by local residents and businesses,” Parks Canada stated.

During the week, Parks Canada staff will continue to make adjustments to water flows in order to restore safe conditions in preparation for the navigation season.

The public is still welcomed to visit the canals’ lock stations, which will be fully open, with staff on site for land-based visitors starting this Friday.

The Murray Canal will open as scheduled on Friday.

